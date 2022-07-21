HC bans passengers on train rooftops, BR officials to get sacked for negligence 

Court

TBS Report 
21 July, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

HC bans passengers on train rooftops, BR officials to get sacked for negligence 

TBS Report 
21 July, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (SC) has banned passengers from travelling on train rooftops. Bangladesh Railway (BR) officials, who will fail to implement the HC directive, will be sacked.

Also, passengers who will travel on the roofs of trains will face strict legal action.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order on Thursday in the presence of BR and Shohoz.com officials. 

Railway authorities informed the HC bench that a probe body has been formed to investigate the complaints of mismanagement in train ticket sales raised by Mohiuddin Hawlader Roni, a fourth-year DU student.

The HC bench said that people stand in lines for hours to buy train tickets while they are being sold on the black market. 

Responding to this, railway officials admitted their failure in this regard and claimed that they lack adequate manpower. 

The HC then asked how would BR run its operations with such "excuses."

The HC bench said that many railway officials embezzle money by charging ticketless passengers. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the same bench wanted to know what steps the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has taken after Roni's protest at the capital's Kamalapur railway station against corruption in the country's railway sector.

Mohiuddin Roni staged a one-man protest against corruption in the country's rail administration for 13 days till Tuesday.

He was forced to come off his daily programme at Kamalapur Station on Tuesday. Instead, he submitted a memorandum containing his demands and grievances to the director general of Bangladesh Railway.

He started protesting alleged mismanagement and corruption at Bangladesh Railway before Eid ul Azha, after falling victim to the dodgy e-ticketing system.

"Kamalapur Station authority stopped me from entering the station territory yesterday, and today when I went to submit my memorandum to the director general of Bangladesh Railway (at Rail Bhaban), Ansar-police tried to block me from entering the building," Roni said.

He had been showing up at the station since 8 July, with a 6-point charter of demands to reform the railway system.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Wednesday (20 July) fined Shohoz.com, an online ticketing platform of the country, Tk2 lakh after finding evidence of its mismanagement in selling tickets of BR.

As per the decision of the DNCRP, Roni will get 25% of this penalty (Tk50,000).

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / High Court (HC) / Bangladesh Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

4h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

6h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

1h | Videos
How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

6h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership