Fake Covid reports: Dr Sabrina, 7 others of JKG Healthcare jailed for 11 years each 

A Dhaka court has sentenced JKG Healthcare Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and seven others to 11 years of imprisonment each for issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the verdict on Tuesday noon.

The other accused are Sabrina's husband JKG Health Care CEO Ariful Huque Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam Romeo, Humayun Kabir Himu, Himu's wife Tanzina Patwary, Jebunnesa Rima, Abu Sayeed Chowdhury and Biplab Das.

Earlier, state lawyer Azad Rahman said they had been able to prove the charges.

Earlier, on 29 June, Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain set 19 July to announce the verdict after presenting the arguments of the state and the accused.

On 11 May, in the court of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain, the accused claimed their innocence and expected justice.

On 20 April, the prosecution declared the end of the testimony after Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan testified in the same court.

Out of 40 witnesses in this case, 26 have testified at different times.

On 23 June, 2020, JKG Healthcare collected samples for detection of Covid-19 in different parts of the country including Dhaka. But without testing these samples, false reports were given to around 27,000 people.

On the same day, the company was raided and sealed. Later, the two were arrested after a case was filed with the Tejgaon police station.

The other accused in the charge sheet filed by DB Police Inspector Liaqat Ali on 5 August of the same year are JKG Healthcare CEO Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Abu Saeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjila Patwari, Bipul, Shafiqul Islam Romeo and Jebunnesa.

In the charge sheet, Sabrina and Arif have been cited as the prime culprits. The other accused mentioned in the charge sheet have been charged with fraud and deception.

On 20 August last year, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Anshari framed charges against the accused.

In August, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zulfiqar Hayat received the charge sheet in the case.

Among the accused, Himu, Tanzila and Romeo pleaded guilty and testified in court.