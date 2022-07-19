Fake Covid reports: Dr Sabrina, 7 others of JKG Healthcare jailed for 11 years each 

Court

TBS Report 
19 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 01:40 pm

Related News

Fake Covid reports: Dr Sabrina, 7 others of JKG Healthcare jailed for 11 years each 

TBS Report 
19 July, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

A Dhaka court has sentenced JKG Healthcare Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and seven others to 11 years of imprisonment each for issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the verdict on Tuesday noon.

The other accused are Sabrina's husband JKG Health Care CEO Ariful Huque Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam Romeo, Humayun Kabir Himu, Himu's wife Tanzina Patwary, Jebunnesa Rima, Abu Sayeed Chowdhury and Biplab Das. 

Earlier, state lawyer Azad Rahman said they had been able to prove the charges. 

Earlier, on 29 June, Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain set 19 July to announce the verdict after presenting the arguments of the state and the accused.

On 11 May, in the court of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain, the accused claimed their innocence and expected justice.

On 20 April, the prosecution declared the end of the testimony after Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan testified in the same court. 

Out of 40 witnesses in this case, 26 have testified at different times.

On 23 June, 2020, JKG Healthcare collected samples for detection of Covid-19 in different parts of the country including Dhaka. But without testing these samples, false reports were given to around 27,000 people. 

On the same day, the company was raided and sealed. Later, the two were arrested after a case was filed with the Tejgaon police station. 

The other accused in the charge sheet filed by DB Police Inspector Liaqat Ali on 5 August of the same year are JKG Healthcare CEO Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Abu Saeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjila Patwari, Bipul, Shafiqul Islam Romeo and Jebunnesa.

In the charge sheet, Sabrina and Arif have been cited as the prime culprits. The other accused mentioned in the charge sheet have been charged with fraud and deception.

On 20 August last year, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Anshari framed charges against the accused.

In August, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zulfiqar Hayat received the charge sheet in the case.

Among the accused, Himu, Tanzila and Romeo pleaded guilty and testified in court.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Sabrina / JKG chairman Dr Sabrina / Fake Covid-19 Certificates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

3h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The necessity of online classes for students

50m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Elephant Road curtain traders seek govt support, loans on easy terms to stay afloat

2h | Videos
How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

3h | Videos
Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership