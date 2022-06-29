Verdict for fake Covid test report case against Sabrina, others on 19 July

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 05:19 pm

A Dhaka court has fixed 19 July for announcing the verdict on the fraud case against JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and seven others on charges of allegedly issuing fake coronavirus (Covid-19) test reports.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain set the date on Wednesday (29 June) after both sides presented their arguments.

Out of 40 witnesses in the case, 26 have testified in court.

The court has fixed July 19 for announcing the verdict in the case filed against eight people. The others accused are JKG Health Care CEO Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Abu Saeed Chowdhury, Himu, Tanzila, Bipul, Shafiqul Islam Romeo and Jebunnesa.

On 20 August last year, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarafuzzaman Anshari framed charges against the accused.

In August, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Zulfiqar Hayat received the charge sheet in the case.

On 5 August 2020, DB police inspector Liaquat Ali filed chargesheets against eight people, including Dr Sabrina and Arif, in the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, whereby the duo has been cited as the prime culprits.

The other accused mentioned in the chargesheet have been charged with fraud and deception.

Among the accused, Himu, Tanzila and Romeo pleaded guilty and testified in court.

 

