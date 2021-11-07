Dispose child custody related cases within 6 months: HC

Court

The High Court on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to dispose of the cases filed with family courts over child custody within six months. 

The law secretary and the registrar general of the Supreme Court have been asked to take action to inform the concerned about the directive.

A HC bench comprising Justices Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order after hearing a writ filed over the custody battle of a child.

"It is sad and disappointing that the cases filed with family courts over child custody are not settled even after 2-3 years of the cases being filed," observed the court after disposing of the writ today. 

Terming the fine of Tk200 for contempt of family court under the Family Court Ordinance as insufficient, the HC expressed its expectation that the authorities concerned will take action to amend the rule in order to enforce the law strictly. 

According to the writ, a couple from Rajshahi and Rangpur got divorced in 2018 ending seven years' of marriage. In the meantime, the couple had a baby girl in 2015, who has been staying with her father since the divorce. 

Later, the woman filed a writ with the HC and a case with the family court to get back her daughter. 

The HC held the final hearing of the writ today and directed the authorities concerned to dispose of the case filed with the family court by 31 March. 

Lawyer Motahar Hossain stood for the child's mother, while lawyers Fawzia Karim and Kazi Maruful Alam appeared before the court for her father. 

