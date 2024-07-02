HC orders implementation of asset disclosure rules for govt officials

Court

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 02:38 pm

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The High Court has issued directives for implementing regulations related to the filing and disclosing of assets owned by government officers and employees, as per the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules. 

Additionally, instructions have been given to the cabinet secretary and other concerned officials to submit a progress report within three months on the measures taken to implement these regulations.

During a preliminary writ hearing today (2 July), the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Kazi Ebadoth Hossain issued this order.

During the hearing, the court mentioned that corruption is a barrier to governance and development in the country.

All possible measures must be taken to stop corruption and money laundering. People from all walks of life must come together to form a movement against corruption, it said.

The High Court also noted that many government officials are acquiring excessive wealth due to the improper application of the law, which is undesirable.

Advocate Subir Nandi Das conducted the hearing on behalf of the writ. The state was represented by Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik, and lawyer Fazlul Haq participated on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Previously, a writ was filed in the High Court yesterday (2 July), seeking directions for government officials to submit and publish their asset statements on a website, as required by law.

Advocate Subir Nandi Das of the Supreme Court filed this writ in the High Court's concern branch.

"I filed the writ seeking directions for government officers and employees to submit their asset statements to the authorities and publish them on a website as stipulated by law," he said. 

The writ lists 10 respondents, including the cabinet secretary, the secretary of public administration, the secretary of home affairs, the chairman of ACC, and the governor of Bangladesh Bank.

