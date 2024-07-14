Why 40% dependent quota in railway recruitment should not be cancelled: HC

Court

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 05:35 pm

Why 40% dependent quota in railway recruitment should not be cancelled: HC

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has issued a ruling asking the government to explain why the 40% dependent quota provision for recruitment in Bangladesh Railway should not be cancelled.

The HC bench, comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain, issued the rule today (14 July) after hearing a writ petition filed by Advocate Md Rokonuzzaman.

The High Court has directed the railway ministry secretary and law ministry secretary to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The petition was filed on 26 May, challenging the legality of the quota system for Bangladesh Railway jobs and demanding its abolishment.

The petition argues that the Railway's 40% quota is discriminatory and violates the Public Administration Ministry's 2018 circular on quota cancellation, as well as constitutional provisions.

Regarding the petition, lawyer Rokonuzzaman said the recent introduction of a 40% quota in Bangladesh Railway employment is unconstitutional. 

Expressing concern, the lawyer said this practice unfairly disadvantages a significant portion of the population.
 

