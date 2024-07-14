Admission of 169 to Viqarunnisa Noon School remains cancelled

Court

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 01:06 pm

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has dismissed appeals against the High Court (HC) verdict, which upheld the cancellation of 169 students' admission to Class I of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College in the 2024 academic year.

The school authorities earlier cancelled these admissions to Class I in the 2024 academic year for breaching the age limit policy.

The leave-to-appeal on behalf of the affected students was dismissed today (14 May)  by an appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan. 

Lawyer Mohammad Rafiul Islam stood for the principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College at the hearing this morning, and Lawyer Shamim Sardar represented the two parents who filed the writ petitions.

"The parents of the students had filed two separate leave-to-appeal applications against the High Court's decision to cancel the admissions of 169 students," explained Lawyer Mohammad Rafiul Islam.

"After reviewing both applications, the Appellate Division dismissed them today.Therefore, the school's decision to cancel the admissions of 169 students will remain in effect," he added.

Now, those on the waiting list will have the opportunity to secure admission to these 169 seats.

"The students whose admissions were cancelled are not studying at the school. So, the seats remain vacant. Admissions will now proceed  based on the waiting list," Rafiul Islam said. 

On 21 May, the High Court upheld the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College's decision to cancel the admission of the 169 students. A full copy of the 29-page decision was recently published. 

Following this, two leave-to-appeal applications were filed on behalf of the students whose admissions were cancelled.

