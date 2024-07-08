HC orders removal of Rapper Ali Hasan's song 'Nana-Nati'

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 04:07 pm

Rapper Aly Hasan. Photo: Collected from Facebook
Rapper Aly Hasan. Photo: Collected from Facebook

The High Court has ordered the removal of the song titled "Nana-Nati" by rapper Ali Hasan and actor Marzuk Russell, featuring the lyrics "Bortomaner court e bichar chole note e" (in today's courts, justice is influenced by money), from all online platforms.

A division bench of the High Court issued the order today (8 July) following a hearing of a writ petition filed by Arifur Rahman Murad, according to local media reports. 

The song "Nana-Nati" was released during Eid-ul-Adha and was well-received by the audience. 

However, controversy arose over a line about the judicial system. 

Due to the controversial lyrics, the rapper faced allegations of contempt of court.

Fahim Hasnain, assistant public prosecutor of Sherpur District Judge Court, sent a legal notice to Ali Hasan on 19 June.

The notice demanded that Ali Hasan remove the aforementioned line from the song within 15 days and publicly apologize via an online live session. 

Failure to comply would result in legal action against the singer, the legal notice added. 

Earlier, the singer faced backlash over his controversial comments during a TV interview in which he said money earned from his music is haram in Islam and that he does not buy groceries with media earnings but only builds buildings.

 

