Complete Ramna OC probe within 3 months: HC tells ACC

Court

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 08:49 pm

Related News

Complete Ramna OC probe within 3 months: HC tells ACC

TBS Report
21 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 08:49 pm
Complete Ramna OC probe within 3 months: HC tells ACC

The High Court on Sunday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to complete within three months the probe against Ramna police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam for amassing illegal wealth and submit a report.

Lawyer of the ACC Khurshid Alam Khan informed the HC that the anti-graft watchdog had started a probe against OC Monirul Islam.

He said the ACC had also issued a notice signed by its Director Uttar Kumar Mandal in this regard on 17 August.

After primary hearing on the issue, the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order.

Earlier on 5 August, a national newspaper reported on the vast wealth of the Ramna OC which included an eight-storey building in the capital.

On 8 August, the report was brought to the attention of the HC and Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon sought directions for action and investigation in this regard.

The court then asked to bring the matter as an application (writ).

Following this, a writ was filed with the HC.

According to the news report, OC Monirul also has another duplex which is under construction.

Besides, he reportedly owns four plots of land in Keraniganj and Munshiganj.

Allegations of illegally occupying a freedom fighter's house in Mohammadpur Housing Society of the capital have also been levelled against him.

Following the publication of the report, OC Monirul issued a rejoinder against it, denying the allegations.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ramna police station OC / High Court (HC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

9h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

11h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

1h | Videos
Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

2h | Videos
Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

2h | Videos
Grenade splinters still haunts her

Grenade splinters still haunts her

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings