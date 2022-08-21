Complete Ramna OC probe within 3 months: HC tells ACC

The High Court on Sunday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to complete within three months the probe against Ramna police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam for amassing illegal wealth and submit a report.

Lawyer of the ACC Khurshid Alam Khan informed the HC that the anti-graft watchdog had started a probe against OC Monirul Islam.

He said the ACC had also issued a notice signed by its Director Uttar Kumar Mandal in this regard on 17 August.

After primary hearing on the issue, the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order.

Earlier on 5 August, a national newspaper reported on the vast wealth of the Ramna OC which included an eight-storey building in the capital.

On 8 August, the report was brought to the attention of the HC and Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon sought directions for action and investigation in this regard.

The court then asked to bring the matter as an application (writ).

Following this, a writ was filed with the HC.

According to the news report, OC Monirul also has another duplex which is under construction.

Besides, he reportedly owns four plots of land in Keraniganj and Munshiganj.

Allegations of illegally occupying a freedom fighter's house in Mohammadpur Housing Society of the capital have also been levelled against him.

Following the publication of the report, OC Monirul issued a rejoinder against it, denying the allegations.