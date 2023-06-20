Circulating video after rape: Khulna tribunal sentences youth to 10 years' imprisonment

A tribunal in Khulna on Monday sentenced a youth to 10 years' imprisonment in a case filed under the ICT Act for raping a college student and circulating a video and image of the act on the internet.

The convict Zahidul Islam, 18, is son of Ziad Ali Sheikh of Komarpur area under Debhata upazila of Khulna district.

The tribunal also fined him Tk 1 lakh -- in default of which, he has to serve three months more in prison.

Khulna Divisional Cyber Tribunal Judge Kanika Biswas handed down the judgement in the presence of the accused.

According to the prosecution, Zahidul took the girl to a house in Debhata upazila on January 30, 2013, and violated her. He recorded the act and later circulated the video on the internet.

On July 29 that year, a case was filed at Debhata police station, following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother. The investigating officer, SI Azizul, filed the charge sheet in court on October 31 of the same year.