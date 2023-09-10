BNP leader Aman sent to jail in 2007 graft case

BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North Convener Amanullah Aman being detained during BNP's sit-in programme from Gabtoli on 29 July, 2023. File Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman was sentenced to jail on Sunday (10 September) in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commision (ACC) in 2007.

Judge Abul Kashem of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-1 passed the order after rejecting his bail plea.

"The court also directed jail authorities to provide first class division as per the jail code and to provide good treatment at either Dhaka Medical College Hospital or Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital," Aman's Lawyer Syed Nazrul Islam said.

Prior to this, a Dhaka court on 5 September granted bail to Aman's wife Sabera Aman, in the same case till 15 January.

On 6 March 2007, ACC filed a case with the city's Kafrul police station against Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman.

On 21 June 2007, a court sentenced Aman to 13 years imprisonment and his wife to three years in jail in the case.

Later, they filed an appeal challenging the lower court order.

On 16 August 2010, the High Court acquitted them, and the Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a petition to the Appellate Division challenging the HC order.

On 26 May 2014, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked the High Court to re-hear the petition.

On 30 May this year, the High Court upheld the lower court order that had sentenced Aman to 13 years in jail and his wife Sabera to three years.

It also asked them to surrender before the court within 15 days of getting the text of the verdict.