BFIU chief apologises to HC for report on Swiss bank accounts

Court

TBS Report 
31 August, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 02:12 pm

Related News

BFIU chief apologises to HC for report on Swiss bank accounts

TBS Report 
31 August, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 02:12 pm
BFIU chief apologises to HC for report on Swiss bank accounts

Masud Biswas, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), has apologised to the High Court (HC) for failing to follow the proper procedure in relation to a report that was submitted to the court on black money stashed in Swiss banks.

Expressing regret, the BFIU chief told the court on Wednesday that this was an "unintentional mistake" and sought unconditional pardon. 

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat granted his plea and issued a warning for the negligence.

Earlier on Tuesday, the same bench had summoned the BFIU chief to explain the report -- on the accounts maintained by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks -- that failed to maintain proper procedure. 

Submitting such a report is like taking an action but without any responsibility, the court had observed during the hearing.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the state while advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during the hearing.

Khurshid said the report submitted by BFIU was not appropriate as it does not mention who submitted it and also does not contain any signature. 

"The HC was disappointed with the report," he said.

On 10 August, the Swiss ambassador in Dhaka Nathalie Chuard said that they have been providing the Bangladesh government with all information regarding deposits of Bangladeshi money in Swiss banks, "but no request has been submitted regarding any particular account".

On 11 August, the HC bench ordered the government and the ACC to explain why the government didn't seek information of deposits of Bangladesh money stashed in Swiss banks.

On 14 August, BFIU was asked to submit a report in this regard in the affidavit form.

On 21 August, following the HC order, BFIU's report was submitted stating that the information regarding deposits of 67 Bangladeshis in various Swiss banks was sought from the authorities concerned in Bern.

But the Swiss authorities only provided the details of one individual in this regard which BFIU also submitted to the ACC, BFIU said in its report.

According to the report, the Swiss bank published its annual report on 16 June this year. On the following day, the Swiss authorities were requested to provide necessary information about the money deposited by Bangladeshi banks and individuals in various Swiss banks through Egmont Secure Web (ESW).

However, Bangladesh has not yet received any information. BFIU even asked FIEU for this information on 17 June last, it added.

Bangladesh / Top News / Corruption

Bangladesh / High Court (HC) / Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

4h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

4h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

5h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

2h | Videos
Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

4h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

4h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries