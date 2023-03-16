ACC can fire employees without citing proper reasons; sacked Sharif not to get job back

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 01:39 pm

ACC can fire employees without citing proper reasons; sacked Sharif not to get job back

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 01:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division has overturned the High Court (HC) order cancelling a section of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) service rules that allows the organisation to sack employees without citing proper reasons.

Following an ACC appeal, the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order on Thursday morning (16 March).

At the same time, the court rejected the writ filed by sacked ACC deputy assistant director Md Sharif Uddin challenging the controversial provision.

Advocate Mia Mohammad Ishtiaq had filed the writ petition on behalf of Sharif in March 2022.

It was on 16 February last year when Sharif Uddin, reportedly for his actions in Chattogram, was terminated under the 54 (2) of ACC's Employees (Service) Rules 2008. 

The provision empowers the commission to fire any of its employees at any time without showing any particular reason.

According to media reports, he was targeted by some ACC officials for his role against graft. However, many have also accused the former ACC officer of harassment, torture, illegal arrest and demanding bribes.

