10 yr old child to stay with mother: High Court

The High Court has stayed a family court order requiring a 10 year old girl to be in the custody of her father for 21 days a month and with her mother only on Fridays and Saturdays.

It also ordered that the child, whose parents are fighting for her custody, will remain with the mother and that the father can meet his child if he wants.

A virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim on Sunday stayed the initial family court order for 30 days after hearing an appeal filed by the child's mother.

Lawyer AKM Fakhrul Islam appeared in court for the child's mother and Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state.

According to the lawyers, the parents of the child got married in 2007 and were blessed with a daughter in 2011. At one stage of the strained relationship, they got divorced on 12 May, 2019 and the child had been with her mom ever since.

However, the father of the child recently filed a case with family court, seeking an order to gain custody of his daughter.

On 30 June, the family court in Dhaka ordered gave the father custody of the child for 21 days a month with the mother having the child only on Fridays and Saturdays.

The court also ordered the father to arrange online classes for the child.

The child's mother appealed the family court order on Saturday, going to the High Court.

Her lawyer submitted the petition through the Registrar General of the Supreme Court following the seven-day restraining order.

After hearing the appeal on Sunday, the virtual bench of the High Court stayed the family court's child custody order for 30 days.