Govt files leave to appeal against HC verdict on quota reinstatement

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The government has filed a leave to appeal against the High Court's judgement to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the media that the leave to appeal has been filed in the relevant branch of the Appellate Division today (16 July).

The HC on 5 June ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs.

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.

The Appellate Division on 10 July issued a status quo on this judgement after hearing two separate pleas.