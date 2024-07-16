Govt files leave to appeal against HC verdict on quota reinstatement

Court

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:57 pm

Related News

Govt files leave to appeal against HC verdict on quota reinstatement

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:57 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The government has filed a leave to appeal against the High Court's judgement to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the media that the leave to appeal has been filed in the relevant branch of the Appellate Division today (16 July).

The HC on 5 June ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

What HC full verdict says on freedom fighter quota reinstatement

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.

The Appellate Division on 10 July issued a status quo on this judgement after hearing two separate pleas. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Leave to appeal / quota reinstatement / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

7h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

Quota reform protest: Highways blocked in Khulna

57m | Videos
Quota reform protest: Dhaka-Tangail Highway blocked by students

Quota reform protest: Dhaka-Tangail Highway blocked by students

1h | Videos
Quota protest: Highways blocked in Barishal

Quota protest: Highways blocked in Barishal

2h | Videos
Republican Convention: Trump officially announces nomination

Republican Convention: Trump officially announces nomination

3h | Videos