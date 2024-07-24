Judicial commission begins probe into 16 July killings during quota reform movement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 07:03 pm

Related News

Judicial commission begins probe into 16 July killings during quota reform movement

We are also investigating the violence that took place from 5-16 July, commission head High Court Justice Khondker Diliruzzaman says

TBS Report
24 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 07:03 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The judicial inquiry commission has begun investigating the violence that killed six people in different parts of the country on 16 July during the quota reform movement.

"We will submit a report to the government within a month after investigating these incidents," the committee head High Court Justice Khondker Diliruzzaman told the reporters after a meeting at the Supreme Court's auditorium today (24 July).

"We are also investigating the violence that took place from 5-16 July," he stated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In response to a question about how the committee will collect evidence, Diliruzzaman said, "We will soon issue a public notice asking all citizens to send us any information or evidence they have about the deaths of these six people and arson, looting and terrorist activities that took place from 5-16 July."

"The commission's daily activities will be notified to the media through press releases."

He further said, "According to the government notification issued on 18 July, I can only investigate the deaths of those six people and the violence that took place from 5-16 July."

"Since then, there have been several more incidents. But I have not been given any authority to investigate those."

When asked if the commission would visit the places of the incident, the commission head said, "Once the situation normalises a bit and we have everything in order, we will visit the places."

Top News

Judicial committee / High Court / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

1d | Panorama
How are patients faring amid the curfew?

How are patients faring amid the curfew?

1d | Panorama
Representational image.

Hardly any passengers for rickshaws, CNGs only operating for media houses

1d | Panorama
Finding the postpartum body’s needs is truly an adventure that can open you up to new styles. Photo: Courtesy

Comfort in style: Postpartum fashion in Bangladesh

5d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

5d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

6d | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

5d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

6d | Videos