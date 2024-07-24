Judicial commission begins probe into 16 July killings during quota reform movement

The judicial inquiry commission has begun investigating the violence that killed six people in different parts of the country on 16 July during the quota reform movement.

"We will submit a report to the government within a month after investigating these incidents," the committee head High Court Justice Khondker Diliruzzaman told the reporters after a meeting at the Supreme Court's auditorium today (24 July).

"We are also investigating the violence that took place from 5-16 July," he stated.

In response to a question about how the committee will collect evidence, Diliruzzaman said, "We will soon issue a public notice asking all citizens to send us any information or evidence they have about the deaths of these six people and arson, looting and terrorist activities that took place from 5-16 July."

"The commission's daily activities will be notified to the media through press releases."

He further said, "According to the government notification issued on 18 July, I can only investigate the deaths of those six people and the violence that took place from 5-16 July."

"Since then, there have been several more incidents. But I have not been given any authority to investigate those."

When asked if the commission would visit the places of the incident, the commission head said, "Once the situation normalises a bit and we have everything in order, we will visit the places."