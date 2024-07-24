HC rejects Dr Yunus' petition to dismiss embezzlement case against him

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has rejected the petition of seven people, including Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, also the chairman of Grameen Telecom, seeking cancellation of a money laundering and embezzlement case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

At the same time, the court ordered completion of the trial of the case within one year.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hossain passed the order today (24 July), said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, the lawyer representing the petitioners, said they will appeal against the order.

Apart from Dr Yunus, the other petitioners are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, former MD Ashraful Hasan, directors Nazneen Sultana, Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and SM Hajjatul Islam Latifi.

The case was filed by ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar on 30 May last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to ACC's investigation report, the accused in the case embezzled Tk25.22 crore.

On 12 June, Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 ordered to frame charges against 14 people including Dr Yunus.

Later, seven of the accused, including Yunus, appealed to the High Court to cancel the proceedings of the case.