2 DU students file leave to appeal against HC verdict on quota system

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 06:42 pm

Related News

2 DU students file leave to appeal against HC verdict on quota system

Earlier on Tuesday, the state filed a leave to appeal against the High Court verdict

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 06:42 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Two students of Dhaka University (DU) have filed a leave to appeal against the High Court verdict that declared the cancelling the quota system in first and second-class government jobs invalid.

"The High Court verdict has been sought to be cancelled or amended in the leave to appeal," Lawyer Shah Manjurul Haque told The Business Standard today (18 July).

"The next step regarding the hearing will be announced on Saturday," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The two petitioners are Al Sadi Bhuiyan, a student of the Department of Anthropology and president of DU Journalist Association, and Ahnaf Sayeed Khan, a student of the Department of Urdu.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state filed a leave to appeal against the High Court verdict.

Court

Bangladesh / Quota reform / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

2h | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

2h | Videos
"Nipun will make a film in the new year."

"Nipun will make a film in the new year."

37m | Videos
Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

Borrowers under pressure as lending rate hits 16% in July

3h | Videos