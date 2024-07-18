2 DU students file leave to appeal against HC verdict on quota system

Two students of Dhaka University (DU) have filed a leave to appeal against the High Court verdict that declared the cancelling the quota system in first and second-class government jobs invalid.

"The High Court verdict has been sought to be cancelled or amended in the leave to appeal," Lawyer Shah Manjurul Haque told The Business Standard today (18 July).

"The next step regarding the hearing will be announced on Saturday," he added.

The two petitioners are Al Sadi Bhuiyan, a student of the Department of Anthropology and president of DU Journalist Association, and Ahnaf Sayeed Khan, a student of the Department of Urdu.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state filed a leave to appeal against the High Court verdict.