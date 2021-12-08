Country’s ride-sharing, food delivery platforms fail to ensure minimum fairness standards for workers

The ridesharing industry of Bangladesh is valued at an estimated Tk2,200 crore and accounts for 23 percent of the transportation sector. Photo: Mumit M

Ride-sharing and food delivery platforms have grown rapidly in the country in recent times, engaging millions of unemployed people in income-generating activities. But new research by Fairwork Bangladesh, a collaboration between DataSense and the University of Oxford, has found that workers in these platforms often face low pay, and risky and exploitative conditions.

According to the report released on Wednesday, 10 of the most popular gig economy platforms in Bangladesh, including Pathao, Uber and Food Panda, have been rated according to how fairly they treat workers and none of them has received more than one point out of ten.

The study finds that six out the 10 companies – Car Bangla, Hungrynayki, Obhai, Shohoz Foods, Truck Lagbe, and Uber – have failed to prove they meet any of the minimum standards of fair work - such as ensuring all workers earn above the national minimum wage.

In fact, the report finds that a proportion of workers are in platform debt, meaning their costs exceed the income they receive from the platform. Working through middlemen, high platform commissions and maintenance costs, and lack of platform accountability were the most important factors leading workers into debt.

Graph: TBS

This is the first study of its kind in Bangladesh, scoring companies on labour standards such as pay, conditions, contracts, management, and representation.

Dr Murali Shanmugavelan, lead researcher at Fairwork Bangladesh's, said: "For the first time we have looked at companies offering rideshare and delivery services to rate them on how they treat their workers. This provides a helpful guide for both regulators and customers who use these platforms."

The new report, "Fairwork Bangladesh ratings 2021: Labour standards in the gig economy" is co-authored by Ananya Raihan, Murali Shanmugavelan, Sayema Haque Bidisha, Anita Ghazi, Tasnim Muhammad Mustaque, Sabrina Mustabin Jaigirdar, Raiyaan Mahbub, Matthew Cole, and Mark Graham. It was funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), commissioned by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

Co-author Dr. Ananya Raihan said, "The study actually revealed how the platforms were short of sight in taking care of the platform workers. I believe, in the following year, the scores of platforms should improve significantly by taking appropriate steps. We look forward to working together on this. "

Key findings:

Fair Pay – 9 platforms fail to prove that none of their workers earn below the minimum wage

Only 2 platforms can prove they provide workers sufficient protections from work-related risks

Fair Contracts – Only 1 platform provided evidence of clear and accessible contracts or terms of service

Fair Management – No platform could prove they have a formalised process where workers can appeal decisions

Fair Representation – Four platforms – Uber, Pathao, Obhai, CarBangla – could evidence the existence of channels for collective worker representation but no platform recognised or entered collective bargaining with worker bodies.

Publishing this study, researchers from DataSense and the Oxford Internet Institute have called for stronger protections and more robust labor standards in the Bangladeshi platform economy.

As part of Fairwork's commitment to holding platforms accountable for their labor practices, the project has launched the Fairwork Pledge.

The pledge aims to encourage other organizations, such as universities, companies, and investors, to announce their public support for decent working conditions in the platform economy, guided by the five principles of Fairwork.

Professor Mark Graham, Professor of Internet Geography at Oxford Internet Institute and Director of Fairwork, said, "The low scores of many popular platforms in the Fairwork Bangladesh league table demonstrate the need for regulatory intervention to ensure gig workers are no longer falling through the cracks, further exacerbated through the pandemic.

"As part of our vision for a fairer future of work, we're setting out a pathway to realize that ambition through the launch of the Fairwork Pledge. We urge organizations and investors to sign up to the pledge today and help our vision of fair work become a reality for all platform workers."

This latest report builds on the findings of previous country-specific Fairwork ratings reports for India, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Chile, Ghana, and Ecuador. The Fairwork team has also published reports on the impact of Covid 19 and the gig economy.