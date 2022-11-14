JCI Dhaka United organises skill training for delivery agents

Corporates

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 04:33 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

JCI Dhaka United, a local chapter of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, in association with E-Courier and RisersNext, organised a sustainable project "EOTO-Each One Teach One 1.0".

The soft skill training session was held on 13 November in JCI Bangladesh Office, Banani, said a press release.

The training was facilitated and certificates were handed over to 17 delivery agents so that they can learn functional English Language which is required to frequently to communicate with foreign guests in our country.

According to the media release, the prime objective of the project is to create a positive impact through education and which will uphold one's image before other nationalities residing in our country.

The COC of the project was Farhana Makhnun Saba, local director, JCI Dhaka United.

Among others, Local President of JCI Dhaka United, Md Azazul Hasan Khan and other JCI members were present at the programme.

Chief Guest Mahi B Chowdhury, Member of Parliament, acknowledged the initiative taken by JCI Dhaka United.

Special Guest Biplob Ghosh Rahul, CEO of E-Courier, Sakif Ahmed, CEO Info link,Director ISPAB, were also present in the event.

JCI Dhaka United aims to organise such projects in future.

