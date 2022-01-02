ACC starts graft probe against Shilpokala DG Liaquat Ali

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 11:56 am

ACC starts graft probe against Shilpokala DG Liaquat Ali

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 11:56 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today decided to start an enquiry against Shilpokala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky following allegations of misusing power, corruption and irregularity.

An enquiry officer was assigned for this purpose on Sunday, said a higher official of the commission preferring anonymity.

Liaquat Ali Lucky has been the director general of Shilpakala Academy since April 2011. He is an actor, director, singer, composer and cultural organiser.

