Construction material shipment for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla port

A ship carrying construction material for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge reached Mongla port from Vietnam at 11:00am on Monday (14 August).

A ship carrying construction material for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge reached Mongla port from Vietnam on Monday (14 August).

The Panama flag carrier – "MV Uhuyun HPOE" – carrying around 200 packages weighing 1,717,55 metric tonnes for the bridge docked at jetty no 5 of the port at 11:00 am this morning.

The goods were being unloaded from the ship this afternoon. Immediately after release, these construction materials will be taken to the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge depot situated on the bank of Jamuna River in Sirajganj.

Md Shaukat Ali, Khulna operations manager of the ship's local shipping agent "Hawk & Sons Limited", said the Korean-flagged ship left from Haiphong port in Vietnam for Mongla port on 2 August with the goods.

"After reaching the depot, it will take three to four days to clear the goods from the ship," he added.

Earlier, four vessels, at different times, arrived at Mongla port with shipment from the Bangabandhu Rail Bridge.