Construction material shipment for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla port

A ship carrying machinery products for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge has reached Mongla port from Vietnam, authorities said on Sunday.



The Panama flag carrier -- "MV Hidong" -- carrying 1,556 metric tonnes of steel structure for the bridge docked at jetty no 8 of the port this afternoon.

Md Ohiduzzaman, manager of Ancient Steamship Company Limited - a local agent for MV Hidong, said the cargo left Vietnam with 171 packages of 1,556 metric tons of machinery products two weeks ago.

"The consignment will be delivered to the authorities of Bangabandhu Railway Bridge under construction in Sirajganj via naval route within two days," he added.

It is for the ninth time that the ship carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrived at the port.

Earlier, another Panama-flagged ship - MV Jupiter – carrying 134.106 metric tonnes of steel pipes on 21 February.