Shipment of material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla port

Bangladesh

UNB
28 January, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 01:38 pm

Related News

Shipment of material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla port

UNB
28 January, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 01:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A ship carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge has arrived at Mongla port from Vietnam, authorities said on Saturday.

The Panama flag carrier -- "MV Mauritius" -- carrying 1519 metric tonnes of material for the bridge arrived at the No 7 jetty of the port on Friday afternoon.

Unloading of the materials has already started.

Shawkat  Ali, operation manager of Haque and Sons Limited, said the ship carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge left for Mongla port on January 16 from Haiphong port in Vietnam and reached on Friday afternoon.

After unloading, the machinery will be sent to Sirajganj Bangabandhu Railway Bridge Jetty.

It is for the 5th time, the ship, carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge, arrived at the port.

On 29 November 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of a 4.8km double-line dual-gauge Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge aimed at boosting rail communication between the capital and western zones of Bangladesh Railway.

The main bridge will be constructed in two phases. Two separate agreements have already been signed with Obayashi-TOA-JFE, Japan and IHI-SMCC JV, Japan for eastern and western parts of civil works respectively.

Top News

Bangabandhu Rail Bridge / Mongla port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

14m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

1h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

3h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

Gavi may have to leave Camp Nou

16h | TBS SPORTS
After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund