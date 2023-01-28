Shipment of material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla port

A ship carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge has arrived at Mongla port from Vietnam, authorities said on Saturday.

The Panama flag carrier -- "MV Mauritius" -- carrying 1519 metric tonnes of material for the bridge arrived at the No 7 jetty of the port on Friday afternoon.

Unloading of the materials has already started.

Shawkat Ali, operation manager of Haque and Sons Limited, said the ship carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge left for Mongla port on January 16 from Haiphong port in Vietnam and reached on Friday afternoon.

After unloading, the machinery will be sent to Sirajganj Bangabandhu Railway Bridge Jetty.

It is for the 5th time, the ship, carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge, arrived at the port.

On 29 November 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of a 4.8km double-line dual-gauge Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge aimed at boosting rail communication between the capital and western zones of Bangladesh Railway.

The main bridge will be constructed in two phases. Two separate agreements have already been signed with Obayashi-TOA-JFE, Japan and IHI-SMCC JV, Japan for eastern and western parts of civil works respectively.