Construct overpasses or underpasses at railway crossings: PM

Apart from city entrances, she also ordered the construction of overpasses or underpasses at all road or rail crossings for smooth and risk-free communication

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the concerned authorities to construct overpasses or underpasses in all the cities of the country where there are railway crossings at the city entrances.

She issued the directive while approving the construction project of a railway overpass in the Getpar area of Jamalpur town.

Apart from city entrances, she also ordered the construction of overpasses or underpasses at all road or rail crossings for smooth and risk-free communication.

Sheikh Hasina asked the government authorities to remove the obstacles to make the communication system easier without going for new road projects.

She gave the directives at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday.

Planning Minister MA Mannan later briefed journalists on the outcome of the meeting.

He said that in the case of communication, it is necessary to find out what kind of obstruction exists in roads, railroads or waterways. The prime minister wants to build a barrier-free communication system. For example, after the construction of the Padma Bridge, easy communication has been created with the southern part of the country.

Mannan said the prime minister had also directed the construction of bridges instead of culverts to facilitate navigation.

"In this situation, bridges will be constructed in Sylhet, Sunamganj and other areas of the country where roads have been cut or broken during recent floods. If bridges cannot be built, culverts can be built. But our priority will be to build bridges," he quoted the premier as saying.

A total of 10 projects worth Tk2,217 crore have been approved at the Ecnec meeting.

The prime minister from her official residence Ganabhaban and other ministers and secretaries attended the meeting from the National Economic Council (NEC) conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

The approved projects include Sustainable Agriculture Extension in Jashore Region; Expansion of Advanced Varieties and Technology of Spices; Extension of Physical Infrastructural Facilities of MES (Military Engineering Services) in Dhaka Cantonment Project; A Railway Overpass Construction at Getpar area in Jamalpur Town (1st revised) Project; Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Bhaban Construction at 64 District Headquarters of Bangladesh-1st Phase (3rd revised) Project; and Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road (N-1) Development (2nd revised) Project.

