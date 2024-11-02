2 vessels collide in Mongla port's Pashur Channel, fisherman reportedly missing

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 08:29 pm

While eight sailors of the coal-laden vessel managed to swim ashore, a fisherman named Lokman Hakim, 27, from a nearby fishing trawler reportedly went missing after the collision

Photo: Coast Guard
Photo: Coast Guard

A coal-laden vessel collided head-on with a large vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the Pashur Channel of Mongla Port in Bagerhat yesterday (1 November), leaving a fisherman missing.

According to the Coast Guard, the accident occurred around midnight near Karomjol area in the Pashur Channel when the coal-laden vessel named "MV Mizan", carrying 500 tonnes of coal collided head-on with the large vessel named "MV Era Star" coming from the opposite direction.

While eight sailors of the coal-laden vessel managed to swim ashore, a fisherman named Lokman Hakim, 27, from a nearby fishing trawler reportedly went missing after the collision.

A diving team of the Coast Guard has been conducting a search and rescue operation since this morning (2 November).

Zakir Hossain, petty officer of the Mongla Coast Guard West Zone, told The Business Standard that the collision raptured the front part of the coal-laden vessel.

"However, the owner has started unloading the coal onto another cargo vessel since last night," he added.

On 24 February, another cargo vessel named "MV Ishra Mahmud," carrying 950 tonnes of coal, capsized in the same area due to a rupture.

