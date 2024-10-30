Coast Guard apprehends 4 members of active robbery gang in Khulna

In a joint operation with Bangladesh Police, the Bangladesh Coast Guard successfully apprehended four members of an active robbery gang in Rupsha, Khulna, seizing various illegal items, including a homemade one-shooter gun, two live cartridges, three homemade bombs, 100 yaba tablets, and three sharp weapons.

Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki, media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, reported that the operation was carried out in the Ghupiar Khal Gher area of Rupsha upazila around 0015 hours, following a tip-off. The team found weapons and illegal items hidden underwater and inside the gang's hideout. Key gang member Sabbir Hossain (34) and three associates, all reportedly involved in illegal weapons possession, forced occupation of local water bodies, and robbery, were taken into custody.

All seized items, including weapons, explosives, drugs, and mobile phones, along with the detained individuals, have been handed over to Rupsha Police Station for further legal action.