Coast Guard operation in Bhola nets notorious ‘Siraj gang’ member, seizes weapons

21 October, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 12:19 am

Bangladesh Coast Guard has successfully apprehended Golam Haidar Shovon, a notorious member of the 'Siraj gang', during a joint operation conducted near Khairhat Bazaar in Daulatkhan Upazila of Bhola district. The raid, based on a tip-off, was executed by the Coast Guard's Bhola Base under the South Zone in collaboration with the Bangladesh Police.

Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki, Media Officer of Coast Guard Headquarters, informed media about the operation. He stated that the 'Siraj gang,' led by Golam Haidar Shovon, had been actively involved in criminal activities around the Meghna River and nearby chars in the Tulatoli and Elisha areas of Bhola. The gang was notorious for extortion, land grabbing, and holding local residents and fishermen hostage. In response to appeals from affected locals, the Coast Guard intensified patrols in these regions, leading to the planned raid.

During the operation on 20 October, Golam Haidar Shovon, 40, was apprehended, and authorities seized one locally-made firearm, nine indigenous weapons, a mobile phone, blank signed bank cheques and deeds, a passport, foreign currency (4 US dollars and 100 Indian rupees), and a fake CID police ID card.

Following the arrest, the detained individual was handed over to Daulatkhan Police Station, along with the seized items, for further legal proceedings.

