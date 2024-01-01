CMP launches robust patrolling to ensure security ahead of polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 08:51 pm

Related News

CMP launches robust patrolling to ensure security ahead of polls

To ensure a safe and smooth election process, law enforcers also remained vigilant at the regular check posts in the port city

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 08:51 pm
Check posts have been installed at various locations within the city, with thorough searches of private and institutional vehicles being conducted since the early hours on Monday (1 January). Photo: TBS 
Check posts have been installed at various locations within the city, with thorough searches of private and institutional vehicles being conducted since the early hours on Monday (1 January). Photo: TBS 

In a bid to ensure a secure environment leading up to the elections, the Chittagong Metropolitan Police has initiated robust patrolling throughout the city. The extensive police presence began on Monday and will continue until two days after the election.

Check posts have been installed at various locations within the city, with thorough searches of private and institutional vehicles being conducted since the early hours on Monday. 

"Our preparations are underway for the 7 January elections to be conducted in a fair and orderly manner," Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy said at a press briefing at Khastagir Government Girls High School.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He has visited several polling stations in the city after commencing the patrolling.

He added that the extensive efforts being made to curb crime, emphasising the involvement of armed police battalions, permanent and temporary check posts, and a heightened police presence at the 607 polling centres across the city. 

Check posts have been installed at various locations within the city, with thorough searches of private and institutional vehicles being conducted since the early hours on Monday (1 January). Photo: TBS
Check posts have been installed at various locations within the city, with thorough searches of private and institutional vehicles being conducted since the early hours on Monday (1 January). Photo: TBS

Citing a notice from the home ministry, Commissioner Roy said those with valid licenses cannot carry and display arms until 9 January. Any violation of this ban will result in action under the Arms Act.

He assured the public about the safety of polling stations, stating, "You will exercise your voting rights without interruption. We are responsible for your safety. Exemplary actions will be taken against any violation."

The commissioner further said that in terms of additional management and police presence, 446 out of the 607 polling centres in the metropolis were considered important. 

He noted that 4,500 officers and forces from the Chittagong Metropolitan Police, along with the Bangladesh Border Guard and Ansar members, will be actively involved in maintaining security during the election. Additionally, army members will be included in the security system as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

To ensure a safe and smooth election process, law enforcers also remained vigilant at the regular check posts in the port city, conducting searches at the city's entrances and various strategic locations.

Top News

Chattogram / JS polls / Bangladesh / security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

12h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

9h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

12h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

3h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

31m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

4h | Videos