CMP launches robust patrolling to ensure security ahead of polls

Check posts have been installed at various locations within the city, with thorough searches of private and institutional vehicles being conducted since the early hours on Monday (1 January). Photo: TBS

In a bid to ensure a secure environment leading up to the elections, the Chittagong Metropolitan Police has initiated robust patrolling throughout the city. The extensive police presence began on Monday and will continue until two days after the election.

"Our preparations are underway for the 7 January elections to be conducted in a fair and orderly manner," Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy said at a press briefing at Khastagir Government Girls High School.

He has visited several polling stations in the city after commencing the patrolling.

He added that the extensive efforts being made to curb crime, emphasising the involvement of armed police battalions, permanent and temporary check posts, and a heightened police presence at the 607 polling centres across the city.

Citing a notice from the home ministry, Commissioner Roy said those with valid licenses cannot carry and display arms until 9 January. Any violation of this ban will result in action under the Arms Act.

He assured the public about the safety of polling stations, stating, "You will exercise your voting rights without interruption. We are responsible for your safety. Exemplary actions will be taken against any violation."

The commissioner further said that in terms of additional management and police presence, 446 out of the 607 polling centres in the metropolis were considered important.

He noted that 4,500 officers and forces from the Chittagong Metropolitan Police, along with the Bangladesh Border Guard and Ansar members, will be actively involved in maintaining security during the election. Additionally, army members will be included in the security system as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

To ensure a safe and smooth election process, law enforcers also remained vigilant at the regular check posts in the port city, conducting searches at the city's entrances and various strategic locations.