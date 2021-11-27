Civil aviation and tourism ministry and Intercontinental Hotel honours Crack Platoon freedom fighters of operation “Hit and Run”

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 07:51 pm

Related News

Civil aviation and tourism ministry and Intercontinental Hotel honours Crack Platoon freedom fighters of operation “Hit and Run”

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 07:51 pm
Photo: Anwar Hossain.
Photo: Anwar Hossain.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism in collaboration with Hotel Intercontinental have honoured the heroic freedom fighters of Crack Platoon who participated in "Operation Hit and Run" conducted at the hotel during the Liberation War of 1971.

Members of Crack Platoon Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya (Birbikram), Habibul Alam (Bir Pratik), Ali Ahmed Ziauddin (Bir Pratik), Abdus Samad (Bir Pratik), Shahid Abu Bakar (Bir Bikram), Munir Alam Mirza Badal and two martyred employees of Hotel Intercontinental Khwaja Nazimuddin (Bir Uttam) and Shaheed Osman were honoured during the ceremony held at the Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday, said a tourism and civil aviation ministry press release.

At the same time, a seminar on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the significance of Hotel Intercontinental during the Liberation War of 1971 was jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh Services Limited and Intercontinental Dhaka was also held there.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was the chief guest at the seminar and honour christening ceremony.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali; Awami League presidium member and Chairman parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury; Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain, members of Crack Platoon Habibul Alam and Ali Ahmed Ziauddin; Barrister Moin Gani were also present on the occasion.

Liberation War of 1971 / Liberation War / Crack Platoon / Operation Hit and Run / Hotel InterContinental / Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

10h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

10h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

11h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

31m | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

31m | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

36m | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 