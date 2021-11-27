Civil aviation and tourism ministry and Intercontinental Hotel honours Crack Platoon freedom fighters of operation “Hit and Run”

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism in collaboration with Hotel Intercontinental have honoured the heroic freedom fighters of Crack Platoon who participated in "Operation Hit and Run" conducted at the hotel during the Liberation War of 1971.

Members of Crack Platoon Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya (Birbikram), Habibul Alam (Bir Pratik), Ali Ahmed Ziauddin (Bir Pratik), Abdus Samad (Bir Pratik), Shahid Abu Bakar (Bir Bikram), Munir Alam Mirza Badal and two martyred employees of Hotel Intercontinental Khwaja Nazimuddin (Bir Uttam) and Shaheed Osman were honoured during the ceremony held at the Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday, said a tourism and civil aviation ministry press release.

At the same time, a seminar on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the significance of Hotel Intercontinental during the Liberation War of 1971 was jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh Services Limited and Intercontinental Dhaka was also held there.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was the chief guest at the seminar and honour christening ceremony.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali; Awami League presidium member and Chairman parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury; Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain, members of Crack Platoon Habibul Alam and Ali Ahmed Ziauddin; Barrister Moin Gani were also present on the occasion.