Chowmuhani communal violence: BNP, Jaamat leaders among fresh arrests 

Law enforcers have arrested 11 more people for instigating communal violence, vandalising and torching temples in Chowmuhani area of Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district.

Of those detained, several are leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), its affiliated organizations and Jamaat-e-Islami, Shahidul Islam, superintendent of police in Noakhali informed the press on Monday.

He said, "We, along with the Detective Branch (DB), have made 11 fresh arrests. Many of them are local BNP and Jamaat leaders.

"They were nabbed during different drives conducted in the district from Sunday night till Monday morning."

Suspects with a political background are, district Swechha Sebak Dal Vice President Faisal Inam Kamal, 39, Bijbagh union former chairman and Jamaat leader Md Harunur Rashid, 48, district Juba Dal Co-Organizing Secretary Raihan, 38, Charmatua union BNP Joint Convener Faisal Bari Chowdhury, 45, and Chhatra Dal Member Secretary Belayet Hossain, 26.

Police also arrested Alauddin, 28, Fazlur Karim Sumon, 32, Mintu, 23, Abdul Barek, 55, and Abdul Baki Shamim, 55, for their alleged involvement in the attacks on Noakhali Hindus.

So far 135 people have been arrested in total 11 cases filed across the district. Of them, 64 were named in the case dockets.

On 13 October, a copy of the Holy Quran was found at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

This triggered a spate of communal attacks on puja mandaps and temples in several parts of the country that continued for 4-5 days. Seven people died during these attacks.

Police recently arrested the man who allegedly placed the Quran at the puja mandap.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different districts over the attacks and at least 450 people have so far been arrested, according to the police.