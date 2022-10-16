Chinese firm responsible for BRT girder accident not to get any work in future: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the Chinese contractor responsible for the death of five people in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project's girder collapse will no longer get any work in Bangladesh.

He made the comment to reporters Sunday (16 October) in a press conference at the Secretariat following a meeting with the top officials of various departments of the ministry.

Earlier on 4 September, the probe committee formed by the ministry submitted a report holding the Chinese contractor, China Gezhouba Group Corporation, responsible for the accident.

When asked if any action has been taken against the contractor, Obaidul Quader said, "When the accident took place, the project was 79% complete. It will take a few years to call for a new tender to complete the rest."

Citing the country's financial crisis, Quader said, "Since 20% of the work is left, let them finish it. But they will not be given any more work in Bangladesh."

On 15 August, five members of a family were killed on the spot when a crane fell on a private car while lifting a girder in Uttara, Dhaka. Two more passengers were injured.

Asked about traffic gridlock on the entrance to Dhaka, the minister said the focus of today's meeting was Gazipur.

He said, "Gazipur traffic must be fixed at any cost. Only one project has become a thorn in our neck, which is the Gazipur Bus Rapid Transit."

Emphasising on safe roads, the minister said the road safety programme is of grave importance.

No matter how much success is claimed from development work across the country, unnecessary projects are being rejected, Quader said implying that the focus is on seeing through the prospective ones only.

Mentioning that the government is worried about the reserve, Obaidul Quader said, "There is no possibility that we will face any danger with food. However, we have thought ahead. What we have in reserve, we have a chance to run for five-six months with this reserve.