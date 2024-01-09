Maldives President greets PM Hasina on election win, recognises her commitment to people

President of the Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

President Dr Muizzu said under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, the relations between the Maldives and Bangladesh will contribute to mutual prosperity and benefit both nations.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Maldives, the Maldives President congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, recognising her leadership and commitment to the people of Bangladesh.

In his message, the President highlighted the Maldives' and Bangladesh's longstanding history of close neighbourly relations based on mutual understanding, respect, and shared values.