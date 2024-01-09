Maldives President greets PM Hasina on election win, recognises her commitment to people

Bangladesh

UNB
09 January, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

Maldives President greets PM Hasina on election win, recognises her commitment to people

On behalf of the Government and people of the Maldives, President Dr Mohamed Muizzu congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, recognising her leadership and commitment to the people of Bangladesh

UNB
09 January, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 11:19 am
Image: UNB
Image: UNB

President of the Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

President Dr Muizzu said under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, the relations between the Maldives and Bangladesh will contribute to mutual prosperity and benefit both nations.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Maldives, the Maldives President congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, recognising her leadership and commitment to the people of Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In his message, the President highlighted the Maldives' and Bangladesh's longstanding history of close neighbourly relations based on mutual understanding, respect, and shared values.

Top News / Politics

Maldives / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

5h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

5h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

Now | Videos
Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

Hope for tea cultivation in plain land dimming

1h | Videos
Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

Ferdous-Sakib partner Mashrafe and Noor

2h | Videos
Japanese people spending the night in cars

Japanese people spending the night in cars

15h | Videos