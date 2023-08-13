Chattogram customs website hacked; offensive titles, bios added next to officials’ names

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 08:19 pm

Related News

Chattogram customs website hacked; offensive titles, bios added next to officials’ names

Customs House officials expressed shock and embarrassment at the situation

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 08:19 pm
Chattogram customs website hacked; offensive titles, bios added next to officials’ names

The website of Chattogram Custom House (CCH), the main customs station of the country, was hacked, with the perpetrators adding offensive titles and short biographies next to the names of former officials.   

The added information was removed by the website in the afternoon soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities.

In the "At a glance" section of the website, the hackers added misleading information about the histories of former officials. One person was nicknamed "Gojobe Elahi", with an addendum explaining that the name was derived from his fierce temper.

Another collector was said to have died in a road accident, while one was praised for penning a good book on the customs act.

Customs House officials expressed shock and embarrassment at the situation.

Chittagong Custom House Programmer Md Shamim Ul Islam said the website was recently migrated under the same name. 

"We believe that someone uploaded random data by hacking. The contents were removed after it was noticed. We are looking into the matter," he said.

Top News

Chattogram Customs House / hacked

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

11h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

11h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free