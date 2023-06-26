Ctg port, customs house to continue operations during Eid holidays

Chattogram Port Regains Full Steam: After the Cyclone Mocha disruptions, the Chattogram seaport returns to its familiar face with long lines of covered vans waiting to receive imported products. The photo was taken Tuesday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Chattogram port and the Chattogram Customs House will continue their operations during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays from 27 June to 1 July, the organisations have said in separate notifications issued in this regard.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Omor Faruk said the port continues its activities during all the Eid holidays and there will be no exception this time. Container handling and delivery operations will remain closed for only eight hours on the Eid-ul-Azha morning. Ship berthing activities will continue at the jetty even during those eight hours.

The port will resume full operation from the afternoon of Eid day.

In a directive issued on 22 June, the Chattogram Customs House said revenue officers under the supervision of six deputy commissioners and one assistant commissioner will be in charge of collecting duties during the Eid-ul-Azha vacation from 27 June to 1 July.

The private inland container depots in Chattogram will remain closed for 34 hours from 12am on 29 June to 10 am on 30 June, said the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association in a notification on 24 June.

Around 92% of the country's import and export trade is done through Chattogram port, the main seaport of the country. Chattogram Customs House collects duties on goods released at Chattogram port as well as at the Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city.