Independent candidate's supporter 'hacked' while pasting posters in Faridpur

A supporter of AK Azad, independent candidate for Faridpur-3 constituency was allegedly hacked by miscreants on Thursday while he was pasting posters at Umedia Bazar in Faridpur Sadar upazila as part of the electoral campaign ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

The injured man was identified as Aziz Sheikh, 30, a resident of the area.

According to witnesses, four to five miscreants attacked Aziz Sheikh while he was pasting posters of AK Azad's "Eagle" symbol at Umedia Bazar.

They allegedly threatened Aziz, saying they wouldn't allow any posters for the "Eagle" symbol there, and physically assaulted him.

Aziz was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

Relatives of Aziz sought justice for the attackers.

Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge Shahidul Islam said, "I haven't received any information about this yet. Once I do, I'll provide you with the details."

Police have been sent to the area, he said.