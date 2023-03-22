Probe begins into ransomware attack on Biman's email server

A probe body has been formed to investigate Biman's email server going down following a ransomware attack, says State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

"I have already spoken with the managing director of the national flag carrier. Measures are underway in this regard," he said while addressing the press during an event in a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday (22 March).

Asked if any sensitive data or information were stolen in the attack, the state minister said, "Nothing of his sort happened. I have spoken with the authorities concerned."

Responding to a question on the reported involvement of Biman employees, who have recently been accused of corruption and irregularities, in the cyber attack, he said, "A probe body is investigating the matter. We are aware of all the possibilities. Steps will be taken to ensure that such incidents don't happen in the future."

Biman Bangladesh Airline's email server was hacked in a ransomware attack on 17 March.

Following the attack, its server went down disrupting all internal communication. It has been five days since the incident and the airline is yet to recover its server.

However, Biman's flight operation was unharmed in the attack.

Ransomware is a type of malware that threatens the client to either permanently prevent access to the server or to disclose the victim's personal data unless a ransom is paid.