Probe begins into ransomware attack on Biman's email server

Aviation

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

Probe begins into ransomware attack on Biman's email server

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 03:07 pm
Photo: Royed Bin Masud
Photo: Royed Bin Masud

A probe body has been formed to investigate Biman's email server going down following a ransomware attack, says State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

"I have already spoken with the managing director of the national flag carrier. Measures are underway in this regard," he said while addressing the press during an event in a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday (22 March).

Asked if any sensitive data or information were stolen in the attack, the state minister said, "Nothing of his sort happened. I have spoken with the authorities concerned."

Responding to a question on the reported involvement of Biman employees, who have recently been accused of corruption and irregularities, in the cyber attack, he said, "A probe body is investigating the matter. We are aware of all the possibilities. Steps will be taken to ensure that such incidents don't happen in the future." 

Biman Bangladesh Airline's email server was hacked in a ransomware attack on 17 March. 

Following the attack, its server went down disrupting all internal communication. It has been five days since the incident and the airline is yet to recover its server.

However, Biman's flight operation was unharmed in the attack.

Ransomware is a type of malware that threatens the client to either permanently prevent access to the server or to disclose the victim's personal data unless a ransom is paid.

Top News

Bangladesh Biman / ransomware attack / hacked

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

2h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

3h | Panorama
Manisha Das Chaity. Illustration: TBS

Eyes on the bigger picture

5h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

14m | TBS World
Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

19h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar