UP chairman in Jamalpur suspended from AL over murder of journalist Nadim

Jamalpur's Sadhurpara union parishad (UP) Chairman and union Awami League'e General Secretary Mahmudul Alam Babu has been suspended from the party.

Babu, a suspect in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim, was suspended from his party position during the early hours of Saturday (17 June), reports our media.

Ruling party sources have commented that Babu has been suspended for violating party discipline. The Sadhurpara UP chairman went into hiding soon after the murder of Nadim.

The Jamalpur correspondent of online news portal banglanews24.com died on Thursday (15 June) – a day after being attacked and severy injured reportedly by supporters of chairman Babu – in Bakshiganj.

The 42-year-old was undergoing at the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. His family members have alleged that he was receiving threats from Babu, for publishing reports of his corruption.