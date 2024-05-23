Only cattle and perishable goods-carrying vessels to operate during Eid: Shipping state minister

A meeting on the movement of ferries, steamers, launches and other vessels during Eid-ul-Adha was held at the secretariat with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair on Thursday (23 May). Photo: UNB

All goods-laden vehicles in waterways except those carrying cattle or perishable goods will remain suspended for seven days during the Eid-ul-Adha, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said today (23 July).

Besides, the movement of bulkhead will be halted for 11 days starting from 13 June.

The decision was taken at a meeting on the movement of ferries, steamers, launches and other vessels during Eid-ul-Adha at the secretariat with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury in the chair.

After the meeting, the state minister said like the previous years, steps have been taken so that the home-bound people can travel safely during Eid.

All are working to ensure safe transportation of sacrificial animal-carrying vessels, he said.

He added that the number of ferries at Kazirhat and Paturia terminals, as well as the number of launches, will be increased.

"Some people always try to tarnish the government's image by creating chaos in the waterways. Therefore, orders have been given to increase intelligence surveillance on water routes," Khalid Mahmud said.

He also urged people to follow the weather bulletin while transporting passengers and sacrificial animals during Eid, as it falls in the rainy reason.