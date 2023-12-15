3 killed, 5 hurt in Jamalpur road accident

BSS
15 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 02:21 pm

The accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound passenger bus from Jamalpur hit a vegetable carrier pickup van from the opposite direction in the Titpalla area around 6:30am

A triangular collision happened in Titpalla area in Jamalpur around 6:30am on 15 December.
Three people including a driver were killed and five others got injured in a triangular collision on Jamalpur-Tangail highway in the district today.

The deceased were identified as Anowar Hossian at village Chhatrapur in Dhanbari upazila under Tangail district, driver of the pick-up van Suja Mandol,34, at village Fulbaria and Samsul Haque, 45, at village Chhantiya in Jamalpur sadar upazila, Officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Sadar police station Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir said.

The accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound passenger bus from Jamalpur hit a vegetable carrier pickup van from the opposite direction in the Titpalla area around 6:30am, leaving two passengers of the pick-up van dead on the spot.

 At that time, a CNG run autorickshaw which was coming behind bummed against the van. In the triangular collision six persons, including the van driver, sustained injuries.

A team of fire service and civil defence rescued the injured and admitted them to Jamalpur General Hospital where the van driver succumbed to her injuries.

