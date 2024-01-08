AL wins four seats, independent gets one in Jamalpur

In Jamalpur, Awami League (AL) nominated candidates won four seats and an independent candidate secured one in the 12th parliamentary elections held on 7 January.

According to Election Commission (EC), AL candidate Nur Mohammad (Boat) bagged 2,28,247 votes and was elected unofficially in the Jamalpur-1 (Bakshiganj-Dewangaj) constituency. His nearest Jatiya Party candidate SM Abu Sayem (plough) got 6,070 votes.

In Jamalpur-2 (Islampur) constituency: AL candidate Faridul Haque Khan bagged 70,762 votes and was elected unofficially while his nearest independent candidate SM Shahinuzzaman (scissor) got 30,548 votes.

In Jamalpur-3 (Madarganj-Melandah) constituency: AL nominated candidate Mirza Azam (Boat) bagged 2,76,453 votes and was elected unofficially. His nearest Jatiya Party candidate Mir Samsul Alam Lipton (plough) got 7,470 votes.

In Jamalpur-4 (Sarishabari) constituency: independent candidate Md Abdur Rashid (Truck) elected the race unofficially getting 50,678 votes. His nearest AL-nominated candidate Md Mahbubur Rahman (Boat) got 47,638 votes.

In Jamalpur-5 (Sadar) constituency: AL-nominated candidate Md Abul Kalam Azad (Boat) won the polls unofficially getting 2,15,889 votes while his nearest independent candidate Md Rezaul Karim (Eagle) got 65,249 votes.