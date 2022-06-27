C&F agents postpone their 2-day strike

C&F agents at all customs stations across the country have postponed their two-day strike for 15 days after negotiations with the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

On 25 June, the Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association called a full-day strike for 28 and 29 June, including at Chittagong Custom House, to realise various demands, including the amendment of Licensing Rules-2020 by the NBR.

The agents' association also sent letters to C&F agents deployed at all customs stations in the country to carry out the programme.

Shamsur Rahman, president of the organization, told The Business Standard, "Upon assurance from NBR officials, we postponed our strike on Monday. If our demands are not met, then we will announce our next programme later."

Earlier on 7 June, C&F agents across the country went on a day-long strike with the same demands. On 18 May, some 250 C&F agents in Chattogram observed a strike from 9 am to 4 pm, as their licenses were not renewed.

There are 10,000 C&F agents at 42 small and large customs stations across the country. Of these, 3,000 agents work at Chittagong Custom House. Every day 7,000 bills of entry and bills of export are submitted here.