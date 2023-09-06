CERF allocates $8 million for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
06 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 10:06 pm

Related News

CERF allocates $8 million for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

UNB
06 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 10:06 pm
The Rohingyas were forced to leave their homes and settle in makeshift refugee camps around six years ago. Photo: Reuters
The Rohingyas were forced to leave their homes and settle in makeshift refugee camps around six years ago. Photo: Reuters

The United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated $8 million to provide support to almost a million Rohingya refugees staying in camps in Cox's Bazar district and on the island of Bhasan Char. 

The funding allocation to Bangladesh is a part of the CERF initiative to support underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries in Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East.

Commenting on the allocation, the UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, said: "It is a cruel reality that in many humanitarian operations, aid agencies are scraping along with very little funding right at a time when people's needs compel them to scale up. Thanks to the generosity of a vast range of donors, we can count on CERF to fill some of the gaps. Lives are saved as a result. But we need individual donors to step up as well - this is a fund by all and for all."

In Bangladesh, under the leadership of the country's UN Resident Coordinator and in consultation with the government of Bangladesh and local NGOs, the funding allocation will support priority programmes for refugees and host communities, who do not have any other source of support. 

Humanitarian agencies have appealed for $876 million this year to assist around 1.47 million people, including Rohingya refugees and local Bangladeshis. 

However, as of 6 September, funds for the Joint Response Plan only reached 30.6 percent of this appeal.

"The UN in Bangladesh welcomes the decision of the Emergency Relief Coordinator to provide funding to the severely underfunded Rohingya Response to support refugees and the host community. This allocation is especially important in light of the funding shortfall in the humanitarian support for the Rohingya refugee response. The refugees remain entirely dependent on international community funding and are in need of help," said the UN Resident Coordinator, Gwyn Lewis.

The CERF allocation announced today will also help scale up humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and Yemen ($20 million each), Burkina Faso ($9 million), Mali ($8 million), Myanmar ($9 million), Haiti ($8 million), Venezuela ($8 million), the Central African Republic ($6.5 million), Mozambique ($6.5 million), Cameroon ($6 million), the Occupied Palestinian Territories ($6 million), and Malawi ($4 million).

In addition to Bangladesh, the allocation will also support refugee operations in Uganda ($6 million).

Top News

Rohingya / Bangladesh / assistance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

5m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World