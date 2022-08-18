CDA will not set entry fee for Patenga beach

Patenga Sea Beach, a popular tourist site in Chattogram, will remain open to all, with the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) having backtracked on imposing an entry fee for visiting a seven kilometre stretch of the beach.

However, the CDA remained firm on its decision to commercially lease out a 1.5-kilometre stretch of the beach for 25 years, dividing the beach into tourism zone-1 and tourism zone-2, which will be implemented in 2024.

CDA's chief engineer and project director, Kazi Hasan-bin-Shams, told The Business Standard (TBS), "Even if there is no entry fee, a private operator will be appointed for overall management and protection of the beach's beauty. Since CDA cannot provide the appropriate care, it has to lease out the beach."

However, the civil society of Chattogram objected to the CDA decision and Chattogram city dwellers were angry with the decision to lease out the beautiful open space.

They said it must be done with proper planning and consultation with experts. Otherwise, the beauty of the sea beach will be lost if hundreds of structures including shops and restaurants are built on the beach.

Apart from this, there is apprehension about major traffic congestion around Patenga once the Bangabandhu Tunnel is opened.

The CDA had recently decided to lease out Patenga Beach commercially for 25 years, dividing it into two zones, and imposing an entry fee, that resulted in a huge outcry from citizens.

Some environmentalist platforms also held programmes protesting the CDA's decision and urged the authority to scrap its decision.

They urged the CDA to cancel the decision immediately otherwise they would go for a tougher movement with the support of the citizenry.

After facing a huge backlash of outrage, the CDA backtracked on its decision to set an entry fee.

CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan also said, "We remain firm on the decision to lease out some parts of Patenga beach to the private sector for proper management which will require a lot of money.

"Leaseholders will be responsible for beach maintenance and will construct washrooms, changing rooms, and other structures there. They will earn money from it and bear the expenses," he added.

Engineer Subhash Barua, vice-president of Planned Chattogram Forum, said, "The CDA is taking a good decision by not setting an entry fee as it has no right to impose an entry fee for an open public place."

"However, the CDA may take some initiatives for proper management of the sea beach area. They should be alert so the beach cannot be grabbed by illegal encroachers," he added.

Former Chairman of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (Chattogram chapter), Engineer Delwar Majumder, said there is no scope to lease out public property to the private sector.