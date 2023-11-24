Teenager drowns at Patenga beach in Ctg

A 15-year-old boy drowned while bathing at Patenga sea beach in Chattogram on Friday (24 November).

The deceased, Md Mehraj Hossain Rabbi, was the son of Md Alamgir Mamun and Rahima Begum, residents of Raufabad-Paharika residential area of the city.

Police recovered the body from the Patenga beach area around 3:00pm.

Md Kabirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patenga police station, said Rabbi went missing when taking a bath in the sea with his friends as part of their excursion. Later his body surfaced on the beach.

The body has been identified by the relatives, and further actions are being taken, the OC added.