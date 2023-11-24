Teenager drowns at Patenga beach in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 08:17 pm

Related News

Teenager drowns at Patenga beach in Ctg

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 08:17 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 15-year-old boy drowned while bathing at Patenga sea beach in Chattogram on Friday (24 November). 

The deceased, Md Mehraj Hossain Rabbi, was the son of Md Alamgir Mamun and Rahima Begum, residents of Raufabad-Paharika residential area of the city.

Police recovered the body from the Patenga beach area around 3:00pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Kabirul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patenga police station, said Rabbi went missing when taking a bath in the sea with his friends as part of their excursion. Later his body surfaced on the beach.

The body has been identified by the relatives, and further actions are being taken, the OC added.

Top News

Teen / Drowns / Patenga beach / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

9h | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

10h | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

12h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

26m | TBS Stories
Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

4h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

23h | TBS Economy