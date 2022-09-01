CDA chairman, 4 others summoned for contempt of court

A Chattogram court on Thursday summoned five persons including Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Zahirul Alam Dovash for contempt of court to appear before it within 25 September.

The rest of the four accused are– CDA Secretary Anwar Pasha, Deputy Secretary Amol Guha, CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams and CDA Treasurer Mohammad Nazer.

The Chattogram Labour Court-1 of Mohammad Towfiq Aziz gave the order in a case filed by upper division clerk Habibur Rahman in 2014.

The lawyer of the defendants Advocate Sukhomoy Chakraborty said the permanent employee of CDA Habibur applied to the court to rejoin his job from which he was dismissed in 2014.

The court accepted the case on 31 August.

The court wanted to know why the court order to reinstate the job was not implemented.

The court also summoned them to the relevant police stations.

The CDA authorities on 13 March, 2014 terminated Habibur Rahman, also the general secretary of Karmachari League, on charge of his involvement with trade union activities.

Habibur filed a case on 1 June the same year to get his job back.

On 24 July, the court issued an order cancelling his termination and ordered Habibur Rahman be reinstated to his post by paying all his dues and salary within 30 days of the order.