Youths clean Patenga Beach to raise awareness among tourists

Local youths pose for a group photo after the Patenga Beach cleanup event. Photo:TBS

Patenga Beach, known for its calm blue waters and a five-kilometre-long sandy shoreline, attracts thousands of tourists daily.

However, the beauty of the beach is marred by the increasing amount of waste left behind by visitors, ranging from chips and ice-cream wrappers to plastic bottles and paper.

In an effort to combat plastic pollution and promote environmental awareness, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), in collaboration with local youths, organised a beach cleanup campaign at the picturesque Patenga Beach in the port city on Wednesday morning, 22 November.

The event was officially inaugurated by Saleh Ahmad Chowdhury, Councilor of Patenga Ward No. 41 of Chattogram City Corporation.

During the inauguration, Chowdhury emphasised the importance of tourist responsibility in maintaining the cleanliness of the beach area.

He urged visitors to dispose of their waste properly and encouraged the use of designated dustbins for all kinds of litter, including single-use plastics.

The participating youths voiced their concern over the adverse effects of plastic waste on the beach's aesthetic appeal and its impact on the marine ecosystem.

They highlighted the potential harm caused by plastics entering the sea, emphasising the need for collective action to raise awareness among tourists.

Munira Parvin, BELA's Chattogram divisional coordinator, explained that the cleanup campaign is part of a broader initiative to reduce environmental pollution by curbing the use of single-use plastics.

She revealed plans to extend similar programs to all beaches in the district in phased intervals.

The Patenga Beach cleanup not only serves as a practical response to the issue of plastic pollution but also marks a significant step towards fostering environmental consciousness within the community.

BELA's ongoing efforts underscore the importance of collective responsibility in preserving the natural beauty of Bangladesh's coastal areas.