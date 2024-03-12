CCNF, COAST Foundation organise seminar on Rohingya crisis response in Cox’s Bazar

Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF) and COAST Foundation organised a seminar titled "Rohingya Response in Cox's Bazar: Strategies and Inclusion in 2024" in the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's office conference room on Mondy.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman chaired the event.

UNHCR representative Yoko Akasaka and WFP Representative Emmanula Mashayo, Vedha ISCG deputy leader, three local union parishad chairman and several union parishad members also attended the programme moderated by Zahangir Alam, member secretary of CCNF and assistant director of COAST, and Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, co-chair of CCNF and executive director of COAST.

There were three keynote presentations. Of them, one was on 3,000 fishermen dependent on fishing at Naf River where fishing has been banned since 2018. Another was on 14,000 host community residents who are encircled within the camps.

Both studies have been done by the COAST Foundation and were presented by Tanjir Uddin Roni, head of MEAL in COAST.

Shahinur Islam, assistant director of COAST gave a presentation on JRP (Joint Response Planning) 2024.

77 % of the fishermen is not getting any support and 85 % of the host community encircled in the camps are not getting relief support.

In respect of funding, so far $246 aid came for each of the Rohingya families per month, while the study found aid materials of around $69. One-fourth of the aid has been spent in the field.