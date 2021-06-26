CCCI president calls for keeping export sector, Ctg port out of lockdown

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), has urged the government to keep the export sector, everyday essentials and organisations related to the Chattogram port out of the purview of the nationwide strict lockdown starting on Monday.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Mahbubul Alam said, "We welcome the government's decision to impose strict lockdown to contain increasing Covid-19 infections because life comes first, livelihood later. So, it is important to control the coronavirus at any cost."

However, it is also necessary to keep the export sector out of the restrictions so that economic activities do not come to a standstill, he added.

"At the same time, it is important to ensure the uninterrupted supply of imported daily necessities across the country so that no crisis can be created during the pandemic. Considering the matter, it is necessary to keep the port out of lockdown as the port is the main gateway of the country's import-export operation," the CCCI president further said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered running port operations round the clock. Port activities can be continued with a limited number of manpower. In this regard, some organisations related to port activities are needed to be open during the lockdown.

The CCCI president urged the government to consider these proposals and include these in the notification for the interest of the country.

On Friday, the government announced a seven-day countrywide strict lockdown from Monday to curb Covid-19 transmission.

All kinds of government and non-government offices except the ones involved with emergency services will remain closed during this period.

Besides, all sorts of transports will also remain suspended and nobody will be allowed to come out of home unless there is an emergency.