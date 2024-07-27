Quota movement: One more dies under treatment in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 05:52 pm

Majid, a transport worker, was injured in Chandpur on 18 July in a clash during the quota reform movement

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A 20-year-old man has died in Chattogram after being injured in the violence surrounding the quota reform movement in Chandpur on 18 July.

Abdul Majid, 20, died yesterday (26 July) while undergoing treatment in the ICU of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the hospital's Director Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin told The Business Standard.

"The body is in the morgue of the hospital. It will be handed over to the family after post-mortem," he said.

According to hospital authorities, Majid, a transport worker, was injured in Chandpur on 18 July in a clash during the quota reform movement. He was brought to the CMCH for treatment.

So far, six people have died in CMCH due to violence during the quota reform movement.

Chattogram / Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) / Quota protest

